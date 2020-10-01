Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Heartland Banccorp from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th.

HLAN opened at $65.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.48 million, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.82. Heartland Banccorp has a 52-week low of $53.60 and a 52-week high of $101.21.

Heartland Banccorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $14.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heartland Banccorp will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About Heartland Banccorp

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Franklin, Fairfield, and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company offers commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

