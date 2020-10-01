Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $168.25 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) will post sales of $168.25 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Employers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $171.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $165.10 million. Employers reported sales of $198.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Employers will report full year sales of $735.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $726.80 million to $743.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $679.14 million, with estimates ranging from $640.50 million to $717.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Employers.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $211.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.18 million. Employers had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 11.30%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th.

EIG stock opened at $30.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.45 million, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day moving average of $31.68. Employers has a fifty-two week low of $25.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Employers by 675.4% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 140,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,706,000 after acquiring an additional 122,679 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Employers by 8.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,071,000 after acquiring an additional 88,564 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Employers by 9.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Employers during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Employers by 5.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 26,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels comprising its partners; and through national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

