AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in September

AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 1,253,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Shares of AXTLF stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. AXTEL/BRSH MXN has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

AXTEL/BRSH MXN Company Profile

Axtel, SAB. de C.V., an information and communications technology (ICT) company, offers ICT solutions for corporate, government, small businesses, and residential customers in Mexico. It engages in installing, operating and/or exploiting a public telecommunications network for the provision of services, such as conducting voice signals, sounds, data, Internet, texts and images, IT, and local, as well as domestic and international long-distance telephone and restricted television services.

