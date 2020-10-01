AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in September

AXTEL/BRSH MXN (OTCMKTS:AXTLF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 990,800 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 1,253,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.
Shares of AXTLF stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. AXTEL/BRSH MXN has a 12 month low of $0.27 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.
AXTEL/BRSH MXN Company Profile
