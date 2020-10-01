-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will report ($0.20) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the lowest is ($0.47). ConocoPhillips reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 124.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The energy producer reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.34). ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Cfra lowered shares of ConocoPhillips to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. State Street Corp raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,080,153 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,634,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693,223 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 41.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,605,628 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $788,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,497,157 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 999.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,516,842 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $508,719,000 after acquiring an additional 15,014,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,465,017 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $506,128,000 after acquiring an additional 91,973 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,234,506 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $682,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $32.84 on Thursday. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $67.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.