First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.38 Per Share

Analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.38 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.42. First Republic Bank posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year earnings of $5.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.18 to $5.60. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $6.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $943.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS.

FRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Republic Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.76.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $109.06 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $70.06 and a 1-year high of $125.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $111.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRC. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Republic Bank by 35.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 52.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

