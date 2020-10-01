Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Monopar Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Monopar Therapeutics’ earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monopar Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.43) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Monopar Therapeutics.

Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.11.

MNPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Monopar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monopar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ MNPR opened at $5.35 on Thursday. Monopar Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.03. The firm has a market cap of $57.47 million and a P/E ratio of -11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.22 and a quick ratio of 22.22.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer.

