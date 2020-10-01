Leju (NYSE:LEJU) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Leju Holdings Limited is an online-to-offline, or O2O, real estate services provider in China. It offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising and online listing services through its online platform, which consists of local Websites and various mobile applications. The Company also operates various real estate and home furnishing websites. Leju Holdings Limited is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut Leju from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE LEJU opened at $1.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $268.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.09. Leju has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $6.96.

Leju (NYSE:LEJU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. Leju had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The company had revenue of $226.81 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leju will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Leju stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Leju Holdings Ltd (NYSE:LEJU) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Leju were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

About Leju

Leju Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online to offline (O2O) real estate services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers real estate e-commerce, online advertising, and online listing services through its online platform, which comprises Websites covering 377 cities and various mobile applications for the real estate and home furnishing industries.

