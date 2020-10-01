SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.13

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.13 and traded as low as $9.51. SUBARU CORP/ADR shares last traded at $9.82, with a volume of 38,361 shares changing hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered SUBARU CORP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.70.

SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. SUBARU CORP/ADR had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that SUBARU CORP/ADR will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SUBARU CORP/ADR stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,074,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,604 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.13% of SUBARU CORP/ADR worth $19,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

