Linde (NYSE:LIN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Linde (NYSE:LIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Linde plc. is an industrial gas and engineering company. Linde plc., formerly known as Praxair Inc., is based in Guildford, UK. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIN. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Monday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.67.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $238.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Linde has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $260.49.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $6.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.37%. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Linde by 36.2% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in Linde by 186.4% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Linde during the second quarter valued at $42,000. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

