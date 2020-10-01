Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Lundin Mining in a report released on Tuesday, September 29th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. Cormark also issued estimates for Lundin Mining’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LUN. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised shares of Lundin Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Haywood Securities increased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.50 to C$9.75 in a report on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.60.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock opened at C$7.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.68. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$4.08 and a 1-year high of C$8.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The mining company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$739.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$654.24 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 147.92%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.33, for a total value of C$366,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 176,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,466,080. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,800 shares of company stock worth $732,885.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

