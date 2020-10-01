Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim

Equities researchers at Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 218.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.65.

Shares of SLNO opened at $2.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.38. Soleno Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $4.39.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Soleno Therapeutics by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 17,281 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 54.45% of the company’s stock.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

