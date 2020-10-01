DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Earns News Impact Rating of -1.00

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

News stories about DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DATA Communications Management earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DCM opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,413.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. DATA Communications Management has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.94 million during the quarter.

DATA Communications Management Company Profile

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for DATA Communications Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DATA Communications Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Barclays Increases QUALCOMM Price Target to $120.00
Barclays Increases QUALCOMM Price Target to $120.00
Leju Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Leju Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
SUBARU CORP/ADR Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.13
SUBARU CORP/ADR Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.13
Linde Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Linde Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co.
Cormark Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Lundin Mining Co.
Soleno Therapeutics Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim
Soleno Therapeutics Coverage Initiated at Guggenheim


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report