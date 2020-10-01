DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) Earns News Impact Rating of -1.00

News stories about DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DATA Communications Management earned a coverage optimism score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

DCM opened at C$0.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,413.61, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.46. DATA Communications Management has a one year low of C$0.09 and a one year high of C$0.92. The company has a market cap of $11.19 million and a P/E ratio of -2.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.20.

DATA Communications Management (TSE:DCM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$63.94 million during the quarter.

DATA Communications Management Corp. provides business communication solutions in North America. The company offers direct marketing solutions, including direct mail, variable print/personalization, and email marketing services; and print production solutions, such as print-on-demand, Web-to-print, commercial printing, and process improvement solutions, as well as wide-format printing services.

