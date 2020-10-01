Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.25

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Trimedyne, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TMED) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $4.25 and traded as low as $4.25. Trimedyne shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 100 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.25.

About Trimedyne (OTCMKTS:TMED)

Trimedyne, Inc manufactures and sells lasers, and disposable and reusable fiber-optic laser devices for use in the medical field. It offers lasers, fibers, needles, and switch tips for use in orthopedics, urology, ear and nose surgery, throat surgery, gynecology, gastrointestinal surgery, general surgery, and other medical specialties.

