Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.25

Noranda Income Fund (TSE:NIF.UN) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.25 and traded as low as $1.20. Noranda Income Fund shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 8,900 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $63.49 million and a PE ratio of 5.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.25.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile (TSE:NIF.UN)

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; and granulated zinc that is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

