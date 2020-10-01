Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Receives “Sell” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $290.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 32.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSLA. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Tesla from $332.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.53.

Shares of TSLA opened at $429.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,117.21, a PEG ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $402.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.79. Tesla has a twelve month low of $44.86 and a twelve month high of $502.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tesla will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,513.45, for a total value of $378,362.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,527,264.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,395.78, for a total value of $418,734.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,422 shares in the company, valued at $6,172,139.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,404 shares of company stock worth $66,077,843. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 147 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Tesla by 18.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Tesla by 12.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 579 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

