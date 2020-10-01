Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Luther Burbank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luther Burbank currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LBC opened at $8.35 on Thursday. Luther Burbank has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $437.49 million, a P/E ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.65 million. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 6.96%. Sell-side analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 8,420 shares of Luther Burbank stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $84,873.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,468.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Simone Lagomarsino bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $26,175.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 170,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,543.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBC. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Luther Burbank by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 27.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.78% of the company’s stock.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

