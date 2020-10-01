Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Hotel Chocolat Group alerts:

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $445.53 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 346.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 309.49. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 527 ($6.89).

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.