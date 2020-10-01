Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of Hotel Chocolat Group stock opened at GBX 355 ($4.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $445.53 million and a PE ratio of 30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 346.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 309.49. Hotel Chocolat Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 4.96 ($0.06) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 527 ($6.89).

Hotel Chocolat Group Company Profile

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

Featured Story: What is a conference call?

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group
Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Hotel Chocolat Group
Critical Survey: Kodiak Sciences & Its Competitors
Critical Survey: Kodiak Sciences & Its Competitors
Head to Head Analysis: Cronos Group vs. Its Competitors
Head to Head Analysis: Cronos Group vs. Its Competitors
Head-To-Head Review: NexPoint Real Estate Finance & Hunt Companies Finance Trust
Head-To-Head Review: NexPoint Real Estate Finance & Hunt Companies Finance Trust
Analyzing Atlantic Union Bankshares and Its Peers
Analyzing Atlantic Union Bankshares and Its Peers
Critical Contrast: NYSE:SLQT & Its Rivals
Critical Contrast: NYSE:SLQT & Its Rivals


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report