Critical Contrast: NYSE:SLQT (SLQT) & Its Rivals

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

NYSE:SLQT (NYSE: SLQT) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare NYSE:SLQT to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

29.4% of NYSE:SLQT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.7% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
NYSE:SLQT N/A N/A N/A
NYSE:SLQT Competitors 7.58% 21.57% 7.14%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NYSE:SLQT and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
NYSE:SLQT $531.52 million $81.15 million -126.56
NYSE:SLQT Competitors $11.04 billion $841.34 million 40.51

NYSE:SLQT’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than NYSE:SLQT. NYSE:SLQT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for NYSE:SLQT and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
NYSE:SLQT 0 2 8 0 2.80
NYSE:SLQT Competitors 295 912 1009 72 2.38

NYSE:SLQT presently has a consensus price target of $31.10, suggesting a potential upside of 53.58%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 10.33%. Given NYSE:SLQT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe NYSE:SLQT is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

NYSE:SLQT competitors beat NYSE:SLQT on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

NYSE:SLQT Company Profile

There is no company description available for SelectQuote Inc.

