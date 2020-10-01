Poseida Therapeutics (PSTX) & Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PSTX) is one of 163 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Poseida Therapeutics to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Poseida Therapeutics Competitors -3,865.74% -95.75% -41.46%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Poseida Therapeutics and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Poseida Therapeutics N/A N/A -1.29 Poseida Therapeutics Competitors $661.51 million $117.32 million -5.10

Poseida Therapeutics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Poseida Therapeutics. Poseida Therapeutics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Poseida Therapeutics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Poseida Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Poseida Therapeutics Competitors 1515 4554 9059 409 2.54

Poseida Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $23.33, suggesting a potential upside of 163.06%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 28.94%. Given Poseida Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Poseida Therapeutics is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Poseida Therapeutics beats its rivals on 7 of the 11 factors compared.

About Poseida Therapeutics

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing a pipeline of solutions for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors, as well as vivo programs for liver-directed gene therapies for rare diseases. In addition, it offers CAR-T therapies for the treatment for cancer. Further, it offers gene therapies for rare and life-threatening diseases, including Ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency and methylmalonic acidemia (MMA), and genetic liver diseases. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

