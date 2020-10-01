Analyzing Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC)

Pampa Energia (NYSE:PAM) and Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Pampa Energia and Enel Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pampa Energia 2 0 1 0 1.67 Enel Chile 0 0 1 0 3.00

Pampa Energia presently has a consensus price target of $11.10, suggesting a potential upside of 7.45%. Given Pampa Energia’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pampa Energia is more favorable than Enel Chile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.3% of Pampa Energia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.3% of Enel Chile shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Pampa Energia has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Chile has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Pampa Energia and Enel Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pampa Energia 6.12% 5.80% 2.47% Enel Chile N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pampa Energia and Enel Chile’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pampa Energia $2.84 billion 0.22 $692.00 million $9.50 1.09 Enel Chile $3.45 billion 0.98 $414.61 million N/A N/A

Pampa Energia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Enel Chile.

Summary

Pampa Energia beats Enel Chile on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pampa Energia

Pampa Energía S.A., an integrated electricity company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Argentina. The company generates electricity through combined cycle gas-fired generating units, thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm. As of December 31, 2017, it had an electricity generation installed capacity of approximately 3,756 megawatts; 3 million electricity distribution customers in the northern region of the City of Buenos Aires and northwest of the greater Buenos Aires area; and 20,718 kilometers of high voltage transmission lines. The company is also involved in the exploration and production, and refining and distribution of oil and gas in Argentina, Venezuela, and Ecuador. In addition, it offers petrochemicals, such as intermediate gasoline products, aromatic solvents, hexane and other hydrogenated paraffinic solvents, and propellants for the cosmetic industry; and monomer styrene, and rubber and polymer products from natural gas, virgin naphtha, propane, and other supplies. As of December 31, 2017, the company had combined crude oil and natural gas proved reserves of approximately 167.1 million barrels of oil equivalent; one fully owned refinery with an installed capacity of approximately 30.2 thousand barrels per day; two storage plants with a capacity of approximately 1.2 million barrels; one lubricant plant; and three fully-owned petrochemical plants. It also operated a network of 250 gas stations. The company was formerly known as Pampa Holding S.A. and changed its name to Pampa Energía S.A. in September 2008. Pampa Energía S.A. was founded in 1945 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile S.A., an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation Business and Distribution Business segments. It transmits and distributes electricity in 33 municipalities of the Santiago metropolitan region. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 6,351 megawatts of installed capacity with 111 generation units, including 38 hydroelectric, 22 thermal, and 51 wind powered generation units. It distributed electricity to approximately 1.8 million customers, including residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, and toll customers. The company also provides consulting, management, administration, and contract operation services related to information systems, technological information, telecommunications, and control systems in South America; and develops real estate projects in Chile. The company was formerly known as Enersis Chile S.A. and changed its name to Enel Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Santiago, Chile. Enel Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Iberoamérica S.R.L.

