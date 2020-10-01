Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) vs. 36Kr (NYSE:KRKR) Head to Head Analysis

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) and 36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Broadridge Financial Solutions and 36Kr, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Broadridge Financial Solutions 0 4 1 0 2.20 36Kr 0 0 1 0 3.00

Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $138.40, suggesting a potential upside of 4.85%. 36Kr has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 137.14%. Given 36Kr’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 36Kr is more favorable than Broadridge Financial Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and 36Kr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Broadridge Financial Solutions 10.21% 48.87% 12.79% 36Kr -128.63% -1,122.24% -95.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.9% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of 36Kr shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Broadridge Financial Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Broadridge Financial Solutions and 36Kr’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Broadridge Financial Solutions $4.53 billion 3.36 $462.50 million $5.03 26.24 36Kr $94.17 million 1.01 -$3.70 million N/A N/A

Broadridge Financial Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than 36Kr.

Summary

Broadridge Financial Solutions beats 36Kr on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution. It also provides registered proxy, registrar, stock transfer, and record-keeping services to corporations; and distributes regulatory reports and corporate action/reorganization event information, and tax reporting solutions. In addition, this segment offers customer communication solutions, including processing and distributing its clients' transactional, regulatory, and marketing communications through print and digital channels. Further, it provides cloud-based marketing and customer communication tools, as well as customer and account data aggregation and reporting services; and creates sales and educational content, including seminars and a library of financial planning topics, as well as customizable advisor Websites, search engine marketing, and electronic and print newsletters. Additionally, this segment offers mutual fund and retirement, and mutual fund trade processing services. The company's Global Technology and Operations segment offers middle- and back-office securities processing solutions that include desktop productivity tools, data aggregation, performance reporting, portfolio management, order capture and execution, trade confirmation, margin, cash management, clearance and settlement, asset servicing, reference data management, reconciliation, securities financing and collateral optimization, compliance and regulatory reporting, and accounting. It also provides international securities processing and managed services. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

36Kr Company Profile

36Kr Holdings Inc. provides content and business services to new economy participants in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, consumer and retail, and healthcare. The company's business services include online advertising services; enterprise value-added services, such as integrated marketing, offline events, and consulting services; and subscription services to individuals, institutional investors, and enterprises. 36Kr Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

