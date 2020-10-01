Head-To-Head Survey: Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) versus DBUB Group (NASDAQ:DBUB)

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) and DBUB Group (OTCMKTS:DBUB) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Conn’s and DBUB Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conn’s -1.05% -1.56% -0.42% DBUB Group N/A N/A N/A

59.5% of Conn’s shares are held by institutional investors. 5.1% of Conn’s shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of DBUB Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Conn’s and DBUB Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conn’s $1.54 billion 0.20 $56.00 million $1.92 5.51 DBUB Group $2.88 million 0.24 $2.79 million N/A N/A

Conn’s has higher revenue and earnings than DBUB Group.

Volatility & Risk

Conn’s has a beta of 2.38, suggesting that its share price is 138% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DBUB Group has a beta of 7.42, suggesting that its share price is 642% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Conn’s and DBUB Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conn’s 0 4 1 0 2.20 DBUB Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conn’s currently has a consensus price target of $17.90, suggesting a potential upside of 69.19%. Given Conn’s’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Conn’s is more favorable than DBUB Group.

Summary

DBUB Group beats Conn’s on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges. Its stores also provide consumer electronics comprising LED, OLED, QLED, 4K Ultra HD, smart televisions, gaming products, and home theater and portable audio equipment; and home office products that include computers, printers, and accessories. In addition, the company offers short- and medium-term financing to its retail customers; and product support services, which comprise next-day delivery and installation services, credit insurance products, product repair services, and repair service agreements. As of March 26, 2019, it operated 125 retail locations in Alabama, Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nevada, New Mexico, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Virgin. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

DBUB Group Company Profile

DBUB Group Inc. does not have significant business. The company intends to franchise and operate restaurants, and catering facilities. The company was formerly known as Yosen Group, Inc. and changed its name to DBUB Group Inc. in October 2018. DBUB Group Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Shanghai, China.

