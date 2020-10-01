UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Price Target Cut to $48.00

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $48.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.06% from the stock’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UMB Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of UMB Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UMB Financial from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $49.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.01. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.49.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $298.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.95, for a total transaction of $310,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in UMB Financial by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the first quarter worth about $130,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial during the second quarter worth about $224,000. 84.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

