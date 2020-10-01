Short Interest in Orora Ltd (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) Decreases By 18.6%

Orora Ltd (OTCMKTS:ORRAF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the August 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 33.5 days.
ORRAF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.73. Orora has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $2.85.
Orora Company Profile
