Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.37

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC (LON:AAEV)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.37 and traded as high as $102.34. Albion Enterprise VCT shares last traded at $102.34, with a volume of 29,126 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $70.00 million and a P/E ratio of 7.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 100.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 100.16.

About Albion Enterprise VCT (LON:AAEV)

Albion Enterprise VCT PLC is a United Kingdom-based venture capital trust. The Company’s principal activity is to select and hold a portfolio of investments in unquoted securities. The Company’s investment objective is to provide investors with a regular and predictable source of income, combined with the prospect of longer term capital growth.

