DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.85

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.85 and traded as high as $9.85. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S shares last traded at $9.85, with a volume of 3,900 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on DVDCY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. The stock has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

About DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

