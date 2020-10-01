Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.09

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $9.12. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 196,217 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.

Get Pimco Income Strategy Fund II alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $71,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II during the second quarter worth $88,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 135.3% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 28.1% during the second quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pimco Income Strategy Fund II by 25.5% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 4,149 shares during the period.

About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Income Strategy Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.