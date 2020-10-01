Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $9.09

Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and traded as high as $9.12. Pimco Income Strategy Fund II shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 196,217 shares traded.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.51.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th.
About Pimco Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)
PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
