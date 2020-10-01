Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $837.53

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $837.53 and traded as high as $844.00. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust shares last traded at $840.00, with a volume of 256,030 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of -12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 837.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 807.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.58.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.11) per share. This is an increase from Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. Finsbury Growth & Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.30%.

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Company Profile (LON:FGT)

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

