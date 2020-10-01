ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $34.77

ROHM CO LTD/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.77 and traded as high as $38.09. ROHM CO LTD/ADR shares last traded at $38.09, with a volume of 306 shares.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 8.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

ROHM CO LTD/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ROHCY)

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through LSI, Discrete Semiconductor Devices, Modules, and Others segments. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifier and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensor and MEMS, digital power, display driver, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, microcontroller, analog, logic, and memory ICs.

