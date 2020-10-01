$575.24 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will announce $575.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $571.00 million and the highest is $577.30 million. ITT reported sales of $711.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ITT by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in ITT by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ITT by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in ITT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

