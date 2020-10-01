$575.24 Million in Sales Expected for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) will announce $575.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ITT’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $571.00 million and the highest is $577.30 million. ITT reported sales of $711.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full-year sales of $2.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS.

ITT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, July 31st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in ITT by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in ITT by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in ITT by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in ITT by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.28. ITT has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $75.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

About ITT

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ITT (ITT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing Cheetah Mobile and Repare Therapeutics
Reviewing Cheetah Mobile and Repare Therapeutics
Broadridge Financial Solutions vs. 36Kr Head to Head Analysis
Broadridge Financial Solutions vs. 36Kr Head to Head Analysis
Head-To-Head Survey: Conn’s versus DBUB Group
Head-To-Head Survey: Conn’s versus DBUB Group
EHang Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
EHang Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
UMB Financial Price Target Cut to $48.00
UMB Financial Price Target Cut to $48.00
Short Interest in Orora Ltd Decreases By 18.6%
Short Interest in Orora Ltd Decreases By 18.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report