Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.67 Million

Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $562.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $641.60 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $819.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

BYD stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 2.39. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $100,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

