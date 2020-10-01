Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $562.67 Million

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts predict that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $562.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $421.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $641.60 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $819.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $3.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.45) by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $209.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.61 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share.

BYD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Boyd Gaming from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

BYD stock opened at $30.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.80 and a beta of 2.39. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.87.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 13,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $391,680.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,794.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 131,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $3,376,135.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,325,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,093,300.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 3,296.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 32.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 22.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 89.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the second quarter worth $100,000. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boyd Gaming (BYD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing Cheetah Mobile and Repare Therapeutics
Reviewing Cheetah Mobile and Repare Therapeutics
Broadridge Financial Solutions vs. 36Kr Head to Head Analysis
Broadridge Financial Solutions vs. 36Kr Head to Head Analysis
Head-To-Head Survey: Conn’s versus DBUB Group
Head-To-Head Survey: Conn’s versus DBUB Group
EHang Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
EHang Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
UMB Financial Price Target Cut to $48.00
UMB Financial Price Target Cut to $48.00
Short Interest in Orora Ltd Decreases By 18.6%
Short Interest in Orora Ltd Decreases By 18.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report