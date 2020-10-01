Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) will announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tapestry’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $973.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Tapestry reported sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full year sales of $5.04 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.14 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.21 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tapestry.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TPR. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, August 13th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.33.

In other news, Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 4,302.3% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,893 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Tapestry in the second quarter worth about $118,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 256.9% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 314.7% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,018 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Tapestry by 896.9% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,865 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $15.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Tapestry has a 12 month low of $10.18 and a 12 month high of $30.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.34.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

