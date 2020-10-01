Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $646.44

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $646.44 and traded as high as $657.36. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust shares last traded at $650.00, with a volume of 28,303 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $328.54 million and a PE ratio of 5.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 646.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 607.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.12 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. This represents a yield of 0.49%. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 5.48%.

In other Mid Wynd International Investment Trust news, insider Alan Scott sold 197,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 643 ($8.40), for a total transaction of £1,266,710 ($1,655,180.97).

About Mid Wynd International Investment Trust (LON:MWY)

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC is an investment trust company. The Company objective of the Company is to achieve capital and income growth by investing on a worldwide basis. The Company will not invest more than 15% of its gross assets in the United Kingdom-listed investment companies. The Company’s portfolio includes its investments in various sectors, such as emerging market consumer, online services (formerly mobile data and e-commerce), healthcare costs, low carbon world (formerly infrastructure and environment), retiree spending power, tourism, media content, scientific equipment, frontier investments and distribution.

