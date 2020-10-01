Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to post sales of $179.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.80 million and the highest is $180.80 million. Inovalon posted sales of $166.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $684.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $681.16 million to $688.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $758.35 million, with estimates ranging from $749.60 million to $768.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $108,003.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,412.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $719,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $912,000. AXA lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 65.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 8.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 391.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

