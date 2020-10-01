Brokerages Anticipate Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $179.27 Million

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street brokerages expect Inovalon Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:INOV) to post sales of $179.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $177.80 million and the highest is $180.80 million. Inovalon posted sales of $166.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year sales of $684.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $681.16 million to $688.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $758.35 million, with estimates ranging from $749.60 million to $768.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. Inovalon had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INOV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Inovalon from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $108,003.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 267,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,654,412.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason Capitel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.18, for a total transaction of $503,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,516,370.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,668 shares of company stock valued at $719,303 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Inovalon in the first quarter worth about $912,000. AXA lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 65.7% in the first quarter. AXA now owns 41,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 8.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 98,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 391.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 63,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 50,248 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Inovalon by 1,098.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 576,799 shares during the last quarter. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ INOV opened at $26.45 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.99. Inovalon has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $26.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 377.86, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.76.

Inovalon Company Profile

Inovalon Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides cloud-based platforms empowering data-driven healthcare. It operates the Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights.

Recommended Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inovalon (INOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV)

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Reviewing Cheetah Mobile and Repare Therapeutics
Reviewing Cheetah Mobile and Repare Therapeutics
Broadridge Financial Solutions vs. 36Kr Head to Head Analysis
Broadridge Financial Solutions vs. 36Kr Head to Head Analysis
Head-To-Head Survey: Conn’s versus DBUB Group
Head-To-Head Survey: Conn’s versus DBUB Group
EHang Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
EHang Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub
UMB Financial Price Target Cut to $48.00
UMB Financial Price Target Cut to $48.00
Short Interest in Orora Ltd Decreases By 18.6%
Short Interest in Orora Ltd Decreases By 18.6%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report