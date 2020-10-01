Capital Gearing Trust (LON:CGT) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,510.60

Capital Gearing Trust plc (LON:CGT) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4,510.60 and traded as high as $4,550.00. Capital Gearing Trust shares last traded at $4,530.00, with a volume of 30,332 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 4,510.60 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,366.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.63 million and a P/E ratio of 14.38.

In related news, insider Alastair Laing purchased 197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,537 ($59.28) per share, with a total value of £8,937.89 ($11,678.94).

Capital Gearing Trust Company Profile (LON:CGT)

Capital Gearing Trust P.L.C. is a self-managed Investment Trust. The Fund’s investment objective is to achieve capital growth principally through investment in quoted closed ended and other collective investment vehicles with a willingness to hold cash, bonds, index linked securities and commodities.

