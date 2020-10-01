Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.08

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Quebecor, Inc. (TSE:QBR.A)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.08 and traded as high as $33.56. Quebecor shares last traded at $33.31, with a volume of 830 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion and a PE ratio of 14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.43, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$33.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$30.68.

About Quebecor (TSE:QBR.A)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

