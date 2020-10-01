Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,118.70

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust PLC (LON:FEET)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,118.70 and traded as high as $1,139.00. Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust shares last traded at $1,132.50, with a volume of 18,840 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,118.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,050.52.

About Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust (LON:FEET)

Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Company’s principal investment objective is to provide shareholders with an attractive return by investing in a portfolio of shares issued by listed or traded companies, which have the majority of their operations in, or revenue derived from, developing economies, and which provide direct exposure to the rise of the consumer classes in those countries.

