John Laing Group (LON:JLG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $290.20

John Laing Group PLC (LON:JLG)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $290.20 and traded as high as $316.40. John Laing Group shares last traded at $313.60, with a volume of 688,947 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 425 ($5.55) to GBX 395 ($5.16) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Peel Hunt cut their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 380 ($4.97) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on John Laing Group from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 375 ($4.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 387.80 ($5.07).

Get John Laing Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a PE ratio of -51.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 320.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.10, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

John Laing Group (LON:JLG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The company reported GBX (19.20) (($0.25)) earnings per share for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 24th will be given a GBX 1.88 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 24th. John Laing Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -98.36%.

In related news, insider Philip Keller acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 299 ($3.91) per share, with a total value of £89,700 ($117,208.94). Also, insider Ben Loomes acquired 26,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 283 ($3.70) per share, for a total transaction of £74,601.63 ($97,480.24). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 117,770 shares of company stock valued at $33,870,319.

John Laing Group Company Profile (LON:JLG)

John Laing Group plc, an investment holding company, originates, invests in, and manages greenfield infrastructure projects. It operates through Primary Investment, Secondary Investment, and Asset Management segments. The company originates, invests in, and manages social, transport, and environmental infrastructure projects under government backed public-private partnership programs in the Asia Pacific, North America, Contiental Europe, and the United Kingdom; and invests in and manages solar PV parks, onshore and offshore wind farm projects, and biomass plants in the United Kingdom, Irish, French, German, Swedish, and Australian markets.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for John Laing Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Laing Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.