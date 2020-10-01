Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.57

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM.A) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.57 and traded as high as $55.94. Federal Agricultural Mortgage shares last traded at $55.35, with a volume of 921 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.66.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $79.27 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile (NYSE:AGM.A)

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

