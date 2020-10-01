Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.97

Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.97 and traded as high as $3.25. Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd shares last traded at $3.16, with a volume of 16,660 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.17.

About Brookfield Select Opportunities Incm Fd (TSE:BSO.UN)

Brookfield Select Opportunities Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Brookfield Investment Management (Canada) Inc The fund is managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.

