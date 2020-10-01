NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.65

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.65 and traded as high as $16.06. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $15.86, with a volume of 514,659 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -174.29. The company has a current ratio of 62.66, a quick ratio of 62.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.56.

In related news, Senior Officer Melanie Hennessey sold 42,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total transaction of C$626,443.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 514,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,588,706.40. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 88,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.76, for a total transaction of C$1,221,888.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,242.24. Insiders sold a total of 221,136 shares of company stock worth $3,111,343 in the last three months.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It primarily holds a 50% interest in the Donlin Gold property that covers an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska.

