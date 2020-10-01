Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.06

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Walker Lane Exploration Inc (OTCMKTS:WKLN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.05. Walker Lane Exploration shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 11,000 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.07.

About Walker Lane Exploration (OTCMKTS:WKLN)

Walker Lane Exploration, Inc focuses on the early-stage exploration of gold and silver prospects within the prolific Walker Lane Belt of Nevada. Its properties include the Trinity property that consists of 24 claims located in Churchill County; the Pyramid property, which consists of 10 claims located in Washoe County; and the Paradise Property that consists of 2 claim blocks located in the historic Paradise Peak Mining District.

