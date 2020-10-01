Chenavari Toro Income Fund (LON:TORO) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.54

Shares of Chenavari Toro Income Fund Ltd (LON:TORO) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.54 and traded as low as $0.49. Chenavari Toro Income Fund shares last traded at $0.49, with a volume of 3,000,000 shares.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th were issued a dividend of €0.14 ($0.17) per share. This represents a yield of 24.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 20th. This is a positive change from Chenavari Toro Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Chenavari Toro Income Fund Limited, formerly Toro Limited, is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate risk-adjusted returns, through investing, and in some cases, trading opportunistically, in structured credit markets or asset-backed transactions via three sub-strategies: Public Asset Backed Securities (ABS), Private Asset Backed Finance and Direct Origination.

