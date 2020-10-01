Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.77

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as low as $5.80. Viking Therapeutics shares last traded at $5.82, with a volume of 1,182,267 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VKTX shares. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 19th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.50. The firm has a market cap of $423.45 million, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 2.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 164,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $1,327,418.16. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Aviva PLC bought a new position in shares of Viking Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $2,783,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 592.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 492,965 shares during the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 115.5% during the 1st quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 450,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 241,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 112.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 194,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 380,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 120,986 shares during the last quarter. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase 2b clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

