CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Shares of CV Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:CVHL) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. CV shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

CV Company Profile

CV Holdings, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on the acquisition and management of residential non-performing loans and REO properties in the United States. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

