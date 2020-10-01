GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.28

GLG Life Tech Corp (TSE:GLG) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and traded as low as $0.21. GLG Life Tech shares last traded at $0.24, with a volume of 52,500 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.23. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93.

Get GLG Life Tech alerts:

GLG Life Tech (TSE:GLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$5.98 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that GLG Life Tech Corp will post -0.3250794 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GLG Life Tech Corporation manufactures and sells refined forms of stevia and monk fruit extracts under the ClearTaste brand name in China and North America. It also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein powder; and sources and sells natural and functional food ingredients, such as pea protein, rice bran, rice protein, erythritol, inositol, inulin, and lycopene for food and beverage companies, as well as for cosmetic industry under the Naturals+ name.

See Also: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for GLG Life Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLG Life Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.