Datable Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Datable Technology Corp (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

TTMZF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.72 and a beta of -4.20. Datable Technology has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.04.

Datable Technology (OTCMKTS:TTMZF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter.

About Datable Technology

Datable Technology Corporation, a technology company, provides consumer digital and social media engagement, data mining, and loyalty solutions primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers Platform³, a Software as a Service mobile shopper marketing and messaging platform for consumer packaged goods companies and consumer brands.

