Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $34.80

Zoltav Resources Inc (LON:ZOL)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and traded as low as $32.00. Zoltav Resources shares last traded at $32.74, with a volume of 20,200 shares.

The company has a market cap of $45.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 34.80 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile (LON:ZOL)

Zoltav Resources Inc acquires, explores for, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

