ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) Stock Price Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.18

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.18 and traded as low as $15.08. ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury shares last traded at $15.14, with a volume of 35,034 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.38.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 79.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury in the second quarter worth about $507,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury by 78.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 18,244 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:PST)

ProShares UltraShort 7-10 Year Treasury seeks daily investment results, which correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index. The Barclays Capital 7-10 Year U.S. Treasury Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities, which have a remaining maturity of between seven and 10 years, are non-convertible and are denominated in the United States dollars, are rated (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by S&P) and are fixed rate.

Recommended Story: Key terms to understand channel trading

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort Lehman 7-10 Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

The Independent Investment Trust Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $438.62
The Independent Investment Trust Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $438.62
Capital Gearing Trust Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,510.60
Capital Gearing Trust Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $4,510.60
Quebecor Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.08
Quebecor Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $33.08
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,118.70
Fundsmith Emerging Equities Trust Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,118.70
John Laing Group Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $290.20
John Laing Group Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $290.20
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.57
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $53.57


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report