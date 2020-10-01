Short Interest in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) Grows By 26.5%

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. P.A.M. Transportation Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 128.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,018 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 548.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 44.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 407.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 29.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,814 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTSI opened at $37.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.18 million, a PE ratio of -19.28 and a beta of 1.78. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $71.56.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.58). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $92.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

